Beth Ami Temple, the self-described “small temple with a big heart,” is ready to welcome everyone back to activities and services this fall.
While in-person High Holiday services are still being held, due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the Valley, Beth Ami Temple will be hosting their annual Open House virtually on Friday, Aug. 27, at 2pm on their website and will be available to view anytime afterwards. The active adult community is perfect for those over 50 seeking a spiritual and social connection with their Jewish roots in a warm, close-knit family.
The open house will be a place for guests to meet current members, Rabbi Allison Lawton and Cantorial Soloist Michael Robbins, to learn about the congregation’s many activities and active social groups including travel, hiking, cultural outings, movies, book reviews, bridge, speakers, concerts, Torah study and more.
This unique temple has no building fund and modest dues. The community is especially welcoming to couples, singles and snowbirds. Guest are also invited to the congregation’s High Holiday Services starting Sept. 6, for just $125 for a single ticket and $250 for a family ticket. Ticket costs can be applied to membership.
Beth Ami Temple has been providing a place for connecting to Jewish life and building relationships since 1978, when a small group who wanted to worship together in a friendly atmosphere created this community. Now, Beth Ami Temple has more than 100 members. Shabbat services are held twice a month from September through May, and other holidays are celebrated during the year.
To make reservations for High Holiday services, call 602.956.0805 or email bethamitemple@hotmail.com. All attending events and services should be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Beth Ami Temple is located at 3535 E. Lincoln Dr., Paradise Valley (inside the Palo Cristi Church). For more information, visit www.bethamitemple.org.
