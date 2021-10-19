The Maricopa County Elections Department sent out ballots Oct. 6 to Cave Creek residents as the Cave Creek Unified School District asks voters to approve a $40 million capital bond that will provide funding for upgrades of technology, school facilities and equipment.
In May, the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) Governing Board approved the bond to be voted on this election season. The last CCUSD bond approved by voters was in 2014 by a small margin of 52.2 percent in favor.
The new bond would be funded by an increase in property tax by those living within the 175 square miles of the district’s boundaries. The average added annual cost to homeowners would be about $94, and the average added cost to business’s properties would be $240 a year.
The bond would pay for a wide range of renovations and upgrades to the district’s seven school campuses that teach roughly 5,200 students. Residents continue to have different opinions of the bond with the election day arriving Nov. 2.
In an editorial published in the September issue of CITYSunTimes, CCUSD Superintendent Cort Monroe wrote about why the district is calling for a bond election.
“This bond would provide needed funds to upgrade technology for students and classrooms, refresh school facilities, purchase 21st century furniture and equipment, make sports facility improvements, purchase school buses, and make repairs and renovations intended to maintain a safe student environment that is conducive to learning,” Monroe said
The District Excellence Committee, which is made up of parents, community members, and school leaders and employees, worked with faculty to develop the capital bond plan and a priority list of what the bond’s money will be used for.
The CCUSD released a video presentation showing how money would be spent across the different categories decided by the committee:
- $30.5 million for facility improvements
- $4.8 million for health, safety, and transportation upgrades
- $4.7 million for technology upgrades for student learning
Marcie Rodriguez, chief financial officer of CCUSD, explained how the district has a five-to-six-year plan of how to invest the first of the $40 million.
“A lot of the things that are on the top of the list are things that are security and safety related on campuses,” Rodriguez said.
Adding new fences and upgrading security cameras on campus is a main focus of the district when it comes to safety.
The next priority is upgrading the computers and technology students use in school.
“We’ve got about 60 percent of our Chromebook that are aging out,” Rodriguez said. “They can still work and function, but their operating systems can’t be upgraded any more than they are right now.”
Rodriguez explained how this can prevent students from using learning software that requires up-to-date computers and operating systems.
Some voters have questioned the details that pertain to the debt brought by solar panels and energy management.
Currently, the district spends $800,000 on annual payments on leases that Rodriguez said “would have been something we could have paid for with a bond, if had we had a bond.”
The district’s plan is to use the bond money to pay off the debts, which would allow the $800,000 to go back and be used to help fund school programs and teachers.
The current balance on the leases would use up close to $11 million of the $40 million the bond would provide.
Nathaniel Weddle, CCUSD resident and certified public accountant, believes the district isn’t being financially responsible with the money it receives.
“The bond is financially irresponsible given the short-term assets that are being purchased from the proceeds. It doesn’t address the true issue which is that the district over spends and then uses money allocated for capital improvements for operations,” Weddle said in an email.
Rodriguez explained that the money from capital bonds funds capital investments and that money from the Maintenance and Operations Override — a separate portion of the districts overall budget — funds new school programs and teacher salaries.
In an argument against the bond posted on the ballots, Weddle argued many items don’t need to be updated or repurchased.
“The bond is funding things that do not need to be replaced: the football field, carpet, furniture, busses, and technology,” Weddle said.
Rodriguez did research to answer residents’ concerns about spending money on new assets, which she acknowledges were purchased in the 2014 bond.
“What I found was that all the other busses that weren’t bought in 2014, 2015 and 2016 are 16 years and older. And that’s 40 percent of our fleet,” Rodriguez said.
As for concerns about football turf and other recently purchased equipment for athletics, Rodriguez points to the five-year plan the district has set in place. She explained that over the next five to six years, the turf will need to be replaced because, by then, it will be 12 years old.
The last day for voters to mail back their ballots is Oct. 26, or ballots can be dropped off at Maricopa County ballot box locations up to election day on Nov. 2.
