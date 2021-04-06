The State of Arizona announced yesterday that it has moved the deadline for filing and paying state individual income taxes from April 15 to May 17, 2021. The deadline for first quarter tax year 2021 individual estimated tax payments remains April 15, 2021.
The move follows the Treasury Secretary announcement that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has moved the deadline for 2020 federal individual income tax returns to May 17, 2021.
The extended deadline only includes individual tax returns. The extended deadline also includes Form 140PTC and Form 140ET.
The new deadline means taxpayers who file and pay after the previous April 15 deadline will not be assessed late filing or late payment penalties.
The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) says that taxpayers anticipating that they will need more time beyond the new May 17 deadline to file state individual income taxes should consider filing for an extension by submitting Arizona Form 204 by May 17. Taxpayers do not need to submit Arizona Form 204 if they have already received a federal extension from the IRS.
Additionally, the ADOR advises taxpayers they now have until May 17 to contribute to certified qualifying charitable organizations, qualifying foster care charitable organizations, school tuition organizations, and public schools to claim the tax credits on their 2020 individual income tax return.
ADOR offers these key tips to individuals to ensure the filing of accurate tax returns:
- E-file. Electronic filing is more accurate, secure and faster.
- Ensure all the necessary lines and forms are filled out correctly. Avoid math errors or miscalculations.
- Don’t misspell names or use two different names.
- Make sure key information like tax ID number, Social Security number, routing number or account number are correct in all the appropriate boxes.
- If filing a paper return, use black ink and print on white paper.
- Do not staple or attach anything to paper returns.
- Don’t forget to sign and date the return.
Check out the Arizona Department of Revenue’s FAQs website for additional information.
