colorful powder
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon from Pexels

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program. The program provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The deadline is 11:59pm, Friday, July 9.

An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts board of trustees.

Learn more and apply here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you