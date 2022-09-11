Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In west central Arizona, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 345 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1247 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Tiger Wash, Centennial Wash and Delaney Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Southeastern La Paz Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 215 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1111 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated both Cave Creek and Indian Bend Washes above alarm stage due to heavy rain that fell over the the area earlier this evening. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Piestewa Peak Park, Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, North Mountain Park and Downtown Scottsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&