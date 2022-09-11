Hundreds of first responders and their supporters climbed 2,071 stairs yesterday, Sept. 10, the same number of stairs as it took to get to the top of one of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers on 9/11.
The annual 911 Tower Challenge honors the first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2011.
The event took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale and proceeds from the $45 registration fee for community members to attend will benefit the 100 Club of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.