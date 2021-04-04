Nestled just east of Scottsdale, the small town of Fountain Hills was designated as the world’s 17th International Dark Sky Community by the International Dark Sky Association on Jan. 8, 2018.
A dedicated group of citizens began pursuing the designation in 2015. The resulting formation of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association (FHDSA) was triggered by the advent of bright white LEDs, similar to the very bright white xenon headlights of some newer cars. Through the combined efforts of the Town of Fountain Hills and the FHDSA, the Dark Sky designation was achieved.
Looking Toward the Skies and the Future
Receiving the designation paved the way for another great effort, the proposed International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC). The group kicked off its capital fundraising campaign in January of this year, launching an $18 million capital campaign to build a unique science-based facility in Fountain Hills that includes a first-class domed observatory. The 15,000-square-foot, nonprofit facility will be an international attraction.
The IDSDC will house the largest telescope in Greater Phoenix, and with its three other state-of-the-art components, will provide STEM education for students and leading-edge learning experiences for all ages. To follow the progress of the IDSDA, visit darkskycenter.org.
“By inspiring individuals and organizations to fund this exciting endeavor, we will fulfill IDSDC’s vision to inspire, educate, and stir imaginations to cultivate a greater understanding of our dark skies, our planet, and the universe,” Joe Bill, IDSDC president, said in a statement.
In the meantime, residents can learn more about the night sky and light pollution through the FHDSA’s monthly Dark Sky Inspiration Series.
Learn more about the organization and the series at fhdarksky.com.
