BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters.
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating shelters across the country joining in this lifesaving effort to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. It has been a long, challenging summer at MCACC. In September, there were 14 days where they cared for over 800 animals with space for only 755. They’re hoping to find even more adoptable pets their forever homes during this special event where all our adoption fees are waived.
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control locations are:
- West shelter, 2500 S. 27th Ave., Phoenix.
- East shelter, 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is also participating. All cats and dogs ages 1 year and over at AAWL’s main shelter in Phoenix, located at 25 N. 40th St., and at the Chandler AAWL Adoption Center inside Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd. These locations will offer sponsored adoption fees thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. That means you can take home your new best friend for free, in some cases.
The “Empty the Shelters” event has helped 137,193 pets find homes in the United States and Canada since its inception in 2016.
"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters. The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Our fall 'Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance."
BISSELL Pet Foundation was founded in 2011 by Bissell and “Empty the Shelters” is the largest funded adoption event and has helped 117,615 pets find homes in 47 states and Canada since its inception in 2016.
