Valley motorists should be aware of the following restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 22-25:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25.
- Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to three lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours while eastbound Interstate 10 is closed this weekend between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60. Also this weekend, Broadway Road will be closed from 52nd to 48th streets, and some on- and off-ramps will be closed as crews continue to make progress on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
This weekend’s I-10 closure is one in a series that ADOT is planning this summer in the 11-mile work zone between the Loop 202 and I-17. ADOT will provide more specific information about each weekend closure as details are confirmed.
Here’s what to expect
Eastbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25 for work zone setup and Guadalupe Road bridge work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:
- The eastbound I-10 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to eastbound US 60.
- The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10.
- The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.
- The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray roads.
Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.
Drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using the Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 just south of Chandler Boulevard.
Then, Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 52nd and 48th streets from 10 p.m. Friday, July 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 25 for a traffic shift. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road and the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open. Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.Stay #AheadOfTheCurve! For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602.501.5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com.
