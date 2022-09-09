Freeway improvement work will require a closure of a stretch of westbound Interstate 10 between US 60 and State Route 143 from Friday night through Sunday morning this weekend, Sept. 9-12, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Sections of I-10 near SR 85 in the West Valley also will be narrowed to one lane. Drivers should plan for restrictions, allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:
Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for bridge construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue also closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or connect with I-10 at the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange. I-10 drivers in the Chandler area heading to the West Valley can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to connect with I-10 near 59th Avenue. Note: The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 will close as early as 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for work zone setup. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road and off-ramp to northbound SR 143 will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Note: The northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for road work.
Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road and eastbound off-ramp at Warner Road closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to use other nearby ramps.
I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the SR 85 interchange in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 for widening project. Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Watson Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept 9 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and from 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Southbound Watson Road also closed at I-10 during the ramp closures. Note: The northbound SR 85 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound SR 85 will be closed for several weeks from approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 until Sept. 30. Detour routes will be in place. Allow extra travel time.
I-17 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for sign work related to Valley Metro’s light rail bridge construction project. Detour: Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: This restriction is also scheduled overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, Sept. 12-15.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
