...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
This includes the following highways...
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 12...and
between mile markers 6 and 9.
Runoff from earlier rainfall will continue to impact the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer
Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa,
Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen
Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
