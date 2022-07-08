The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays while westbound Interstate 10 is closed this weekend between US 60 and 32nd Street. Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be conducting bridge and utility work.
This weekend’s I-10 closure is one in a series that ADOT is planning this summer in the 11-mile work zone between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) and I-17. ADOT will provide more specific information about each weekend closure as details are confirmed.
Here’s what to expect this weekend:
Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street from 10 p.m. Friday, July 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 11. The following ramps will also be closed:
- The ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60 and southbound State Route 143.
- The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street.
- The westbound US 60 on-ramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue.
Detour:
Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.
Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should allow extra travel time and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).
