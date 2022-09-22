Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life or property threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life or property threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Aguila. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 78 and 87. This includes the following streams and drainages... Browns Canyon Wash, Tiger Wash, Grass Wash and Centennial Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE