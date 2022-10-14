Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Oct. 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes, especially for travel to or from the Tucson or Casa Grande areas on Interstate 10.
Weather permitting, the following freeway restrictions are scheduled this weekend along Phoenix-area freeways:
Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 closed at I-10 (Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open). Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed. Westbound I-10 Detour: Allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 (and Sky Harbor Airport) beyond the closure. Also: Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Note: Northbound SR 143 off-ramp at University Drive closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Riggs Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct 15 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 for pavement sealing (weather permitting). All ramps connecting I-10 and Loop 202 closed at times Saturday. Also plan for I-10 on- and off-ramp closures between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road on Saturday (I-10 right lanes will be closed). Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Arizona Avenue/SR 587 in the Chandler area, to avoid I-10 work zones. Crews will work to reopen I-10 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday and Sunday.
Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for ongoing pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will remain open. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to enter eastbound Loop 101 before using southbound SR 51 to reach the downtown Phoenix/Sky Harbor Airport region. Southbound I-17 traffic exiting at Pinnacle Road Road can detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues (expect delays).
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 for widening project. Eastbound I-10 also narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Note: Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Road to close for several weeks from 9 p.m. Friday to late November for interchange improvement work. Detours to or from westbound I-10 while Watson Road ramps are closed will be available via the Verrado Way or Miller Road interchanges.
Ongoing City of Tempe closures of the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive are scheduled until late October for Tempe water line repairs. The ramp closures began Oct. 3 and are scheduled until Oct. 30. Earlier openings of the ramps are possible. Detours: Consider using southbound Rural or Dobson roads as alternate routes.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
