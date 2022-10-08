Improvement projects on several Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:
Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions:
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to three lanes (right lane closure) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 to noon Sunday, Oct. 9.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed until approximately Oct. 30.
- Northbound Loop 101 frontage road (Price Road) closed between Elliott and Guadalupe roads in the East Valley from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.