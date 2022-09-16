It's set to be a busy weekend with multiple freeway closures for improvement projects across the Phoenix metro area. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has advised of the following weekend restrictions so you're prepared to use alternate routes if and when necessary:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for paving as part of I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills) from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for pavement improvement project.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Camelback and Indian School roads in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for overhead sign work.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site, az511.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.