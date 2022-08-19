Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 415 PM MST. * At 328 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Arizona Mills Mall to 6 miles northeast of Estrella Sailport, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 156 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 53 and 55. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 27 and 44. Locations impacted include... Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Maricopa, South Phoenix, Estrella Mountain Park, Guadalupe, Mobile and Rainbow Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 343 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Chandler Heights, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Seville, Gold Camp, Higley and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 500 PM MST. * At 401 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Freeman to near Estrella to near Estrella Sailport, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 115 and 144. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 35. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 4, and between mile markers 119 and 131. Locations impacted include... Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Bosque, Sonoran National Monument and Mobile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. &&

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 409 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Kaka, or 24 miles southeast of Gila Bend, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 430 PM MST... At 350 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fountain Hills, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Mesa, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Granite Reef Dam, McDowell Mountain Park, Salt River Indian Community, Usery Mountain Park, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways... AZ Route 87 between mile markers 178 and 199. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 15 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa and Southeast Yuma County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving weather system will lead to periods of heavy rainfall resulting in areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&