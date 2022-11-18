There are only a few freeway closures for an improvement project scheduled this weekend, Nov. 18-21, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers who normally would use westbound Loop 303 west of Interstate 17 should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The closure is scheduled as follows:
Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour: Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.
Also expect Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp restrictions at Scottsdale Road, McKellips Road and Country Club Drive in the Tempe/Mesa area on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a triathlon event. Lane restrictions are also planned along State Route 87 (Country Club Drive) north of Loop 202 for the event (Gilbert Road access to SR 87 also restricted).
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.