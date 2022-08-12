Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 300 PM MST. * At 211 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canyon Lake, or 13 miles north of Gold Canyon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sugarloaf Mountain, Saguaro Lake, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 197 and 208. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Saguaro, Canyon, and Apache Lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 315 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, or 7 miles southwest of Apache Junction, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 188 and 196. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 166. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 47. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM MST... The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened and exited the area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. However, areas of blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 330 PM MST. * At 248 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Ajo, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 13 and 32. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA TODAY AND FRIDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area Today and Friday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain in Sand Tank Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Gila Bend, Estrella, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Mobile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 530 PM MST. * At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Little Squaw Creek a tributary to the Agua Fria River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Sears Fire burn scar in... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Scottsdale and Camp Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood risk this afternoon and evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&