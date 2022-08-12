The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 300 PM MST.
* At 211 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canyon Lake,
or 13 miles north of Gold Canyon, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sugarloaf Mountain, Saguaro Lake, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat.
This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 197 and 208.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
If on or near Saguaro, Canyon, and Apache Lakes, get away from the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...
* Until 315 PM MST.
* At 236 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Phoenix Mesa
Gateway Airport, or 7 miles southwest of Apache Junction, moving
northwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Chandler
Heights, Gilbert City Hall, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village
Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San
Tan Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall and Gold Camp.
This includes the following highways...
US Highway 60 between mile markers 188 and 196.
AZ Route 87 near mile marker 166.
AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 47.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE
AT 300 PM MST...
The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened and exited the
area. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire.
However, areas of blowing dust may continue to produce low
visibility at times.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 330 PM MST.
* At 248 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast
of Ajo, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
Maricopa County.
This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 13 and 32.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
PHOENIX METRO AREA TODAY AND FRIDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area Today and
Friday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced
heavy rain in Sand Tank Wash. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gila Bend, Estrella, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque
and Mobile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 204 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Little Squaw Creek a tributary to the Agua Fria
River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The Sears Fire burn scar in...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire
Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Sears Fire Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Scottsdale and Camp Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer
Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa,
Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen
Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving scattered thunderstorms will elevate the flood
risk this afternoon and evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.