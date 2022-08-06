The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and partner agencies will host a free, virtual event in August through the agency’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program to help small businesses and those owned by individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged groups compete for transportation contracts that receive federal funding.
The ADOT DBE and Small Business Transportation EXPO will happen virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. Attendees will learn about project opportunities, visit virtual exhibit booths featuring a live video/chat function, and network with industry professionals and business owners.
Participants will also hear from transportation leaders, including ADOT Director John Halikoski. Other partnering agencies include the Phoenix Public Transit and Street Transportation departments, Valley Metro and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
The event will include a panel discussion with leaders of local government agencies, as well as another panel discussion with prime contractors. Optional workshops will offer tips on successfully executing post-bid debriefings, how to avoid the top 10 mistakes in written proposals, and access to capital financing and funding for small businesses.
Although the EXPO is geared toward Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and small businesses, it’s open to all businesses, public agencies, vendors and community partners with an interest in the transportation industry.
For more information and to register, visit adotdbeexpo.com. For more information on ADOT’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, visit azdot.gov/dbe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.