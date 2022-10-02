Drivers who normally use the eastbound US 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe should prepare to use alternate routes during October. The freeway-to-freeway ramp, as well as the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive, are scheduled to be closed for several weeks starting Monday night, Oct. 3, 2022 due to a City of Tempe water line repair project.