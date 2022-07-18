The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising drivers that State Route 87 remains closed in both directions north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway due to downed power transmission lines from last night's monsoon.
The road is closed between Shea Boulevard and McDowell Road within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
The closure is due to debris in the road at milepost 181, which is near Stapley Drive on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (near Mesa). The northbound lanes are closed at L-202 (Red Mountain Freeway); the southbound lanes are closed at Shea Boulevard.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.