The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises motorists to allow extra travel time and plan to use detours while westbound Interstate 10 is closed this weekend between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and US 60. Also this weekend, eastbound I-10 will be restricted in areas between Elliot and Ray roads, and some on- and off-ramps will be closed at times, as crews continue to make progress on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Here’s what to expect:
Westbound I-10 will be closed between Loop 202 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 18. The following ramps also will be closed:
- The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road.
- The eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10.
- The westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to westbound I-10.
- The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road.
Westbound I-10 detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can use Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and northbound to connect to I-10 at 59th Avenue.
Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes at Elliot Road from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 16 for barrier work. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Warner Road instead.
Eastbound I-10 will also be narrowed to three lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17 for barrier work. At the same time, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Warner Road and eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and off-ramp at Warner Road instead.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. Stay #AheadOfTheCurve! For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602.501.5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com. You can also download the free mobile app, TheCurve, or visit the project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.