Heavier traffic can be expected on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, prior to the game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.
Drivers should expect busier than normal conditions due to a mix of football and regular commuting traffic traveling toward the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Dec. 12.
Fans traveling to the game from the Chandler/Southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
Drivers should plan for possible rain during the commute, allow extra time and try to arrive in the area near the stadium early. The City of Glendale says stadium parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Monday. Glendale will be closing the following Loop 101 on-ramps from approximately 3 to 6:30 p.m. to assist with traffic flow: Northbound on-ramps at Indian School Road, Camelback Road and Cardinals Way and the southbound on-ramp at Glendale Avenue.
Fans also should practice patience after the game and be prepared for heavier freeway traffic along sections of Loop 101 and I-10 in the West Valley once fans have left the stadium. Glendale will close the southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road from approximately 8:45 to 11 p.m. The north- and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will be closed from approximately 7 to 11 p.m. as part of the city’s post-game traffic plan.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.