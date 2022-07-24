The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is advising motorists to plan ahead for lane restrictions on east- and westbound Interstate 10 in the Broadway Curve while bridge work is underway this week.
Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the night of Monday, July 25 through the morning of Friday, July 29.
At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street.
The following ramps will be closed:
- The westbound US 60 high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) ramp to westbound I-10.
- The southbound State Route 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road instead.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. Stay #AheadOfTheCurve! For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602.501.5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com. You can also download the free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
