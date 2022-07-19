The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for the closure of the eastbound US 60 ramp to northbound Loop 101 in Tempe from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 for maintenance work.
Detour: Drivers can continue to the off-ramps at Dobson or Alma School roads to use westbound US 60 to access northbound Loop 101.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.
