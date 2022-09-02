Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY... At 509 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black Canyon City, or 7 miles northeast of New River, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... New River. This includes AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 229 and 241. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 531 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARIZONA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARIZONA MARICOPA IN SOUTHEAST ARIZONA PINAL IN WEST CENTRAL ARIZONA LA PAZ THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APACHE JUNCTION, BRENDA, CACTUS FOREST, CASA GRANDE, ELOY, FLORENCE, HARCUVAR, MESA, PARKER, PHOENIX, QUARTZSITE, SALOME, VICKSBURG, AND VICKSBURG JUNCTION.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 545 PM MST. * At 506 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Superior, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 208 and 220. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 146 and 150. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA SUNDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Sunday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, The East Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area, South Mountain/Ahwatukee and Southeast Valley/Queen Creek. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Freeways most likely to be affected include the 202 San Tan, 202 South Mountain, 101 Pima, 303, and I-10. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. &&

