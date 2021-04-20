A1 Garage Door Service and is planning to make more than 30 new hires at an upcoming hiring event in Phoenix.
Slated for 10am until 1pm, Saturday, April 24, at 3254 E. Broadway in Phoenix, the hiring fair gives jobseekers an opportunity to throw their hats in the ring for administrative, field, customer service and other jobs available through one of the region’s fastest growing home-service companies.
Owned by Tommy Mello, and recently recognized as one of Inc 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies for the third consecutive year, A1 specializes in garage door repair, sales, maintenance and installation and maintains operations in 16 states.
A1 says that new hires enjoy highly competitive salaries and a favorable work-life balance. They also gain access to a comprehensive training program that serves as a fast-tracked alternative to trade school. The training program includes digital and hands-on components with instruction provided in a state-of-the-art Phoenix training center. A1 also provides complimentary lodging for out-of-state trainees while instruction is ongoing.
Prospective jobseekers should arrive with resumes in hand and come prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For more about A1 or to view a full list of locations, visit a1garage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.