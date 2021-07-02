Most animals become frightened by the sound of fireworks, and, according to Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC), shelters see a 30-60 percent increase in lost pets every year around July 4th.
MCACC shared these eight ways to keep your pet safe and reduce their stress this Independence Day weekend:
- Keep pets indoors and create a place to hide
- Only allow your pet to go outside when absolutely necessary, and keep them on a leash
- If you can’t keep your pet indoors, ensure fences are secure and provide an outside place to hide
- Make sure your pet is wearing current ID tags
- Update your pet’s microchip with your current contact information
- Play calm music to help mask the noise outside
- Distract your pet by offering their favorite toys, treats, and/or chews
- Talk to your neighbors about moving fireworks or noise makers away from houses
Use of fireworks has already begun around the Valley and will likely continue throughout the weekend. If your pet becomes lost, visit the MCACC Lost and Found page or call 602.372.4598.
