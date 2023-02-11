While so many are into Super Bowl LVII and WM Phoenix Open activities this weekend, there are still cats and dogs out there seeking their forever homes across the Valley.
Local pet shelter Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) is currently packed and unable to assist with its rural rescue efforts, meaning helping any strays or pets with medical issues in the Valley.
To alleviate the packed shelter, AAWL is hosting the "Lonely Paws Club Adoption Special" through Tuesday, Feb. 14. This means adoption fees are waived (free) for cats and dogs 1 year and older at both the shelter's Chandler and Phoenix locations.
Senior pets are often overlooked and only make up 25% of the adoption rate.
The Chandler adoption center is located inside Chandler Fashion Center, at 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., and the main campus is located in Phoenix at 25 N. 40th St.
For more information, visit aawl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.