With 115-degree days, at times freezing desert nights, haboobs and occasional rain, Phoenix and its surrounding cities have quite an extreme climate.
“When we do get thunderstorms, they're often damaging severe ones, we get dust storms, so weather can be pretty hazardous here. The flash flooding, that's another thing… so you can see, (in) this job you wear a lot of different hats,” Marvin Percha said.
Percha, a resident of Queen Creek, is a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix. He has worked at the NWS for 21 years and in Phoenix for the last 10 years.
“We’re the national weather agency for the United States. We are federal employees, so hired by the federal government. We provide the official warnings, advisories and watches for the entire country,” Percha said about the NWS.
As well as providing warnings, Percha and his colleagues at the NWS provide public forecasts for the whole nation, help with aviation forecasts and observe weather patterns to better understand and predict future weather conditions, along with much, much more.
While he grew up in the Valley, Percha’s interest in becoming a meteorologist started when he was 4 years old in Colorado.
“Well, it started when I was really young. I was born in Denver, and when I was four, there's these big floods at the South Platte River in Denver that I guess I got all excited about and Denver has a very volatile weather; it has large hail, it has blizzards, it can have snow in May and 70-degree weather in December… so that got my interest and we moved (to Phoenix) when I was six so that continued. So, it was something that many of us are passionate about from a very young age,” Percha said.
After graduating high school at Brophy Prep, Percha studied meteorology at Penn State, in an effort to see some snow again after many years in the Arizona sun. After Penn State, Percha went into the Air Force and began forecasting for them, specifically aviation forecasts to ensure pilots didn’t run into any bad weather while flying. From there, he started working for a company that did weather forecasting for container ships that traveled all across the world.
Then, in 2001, Percha began working for the National Weather Service, although it wasn’t until 2012 that he moved back to Phoenix to work at the NWS in his adopted hometown.
As a meteorologist, especially in an extreme climate like Phoenix’s, there are many responsibilities. One of the most important of which is sending out extreme weather alerts to the general public. As of late much of the Valley has been under an excessive heat warning, which is issued by Percha and his colleagues, as well as dust and thunderstorm warnings.
“When we issue our warnings, what we do is, we draw a polygon or a geographic area on (a map) and select what kind of warning, what kind of threats, and then we send it out and then it goes out and uses the cell towers and depending on where the cell tower is in relation to your phone…you'll get the warning. So that way, you won't get warnings for Wickenburg if you live in Queen Creek,” Percha said.
While residents of Phoenix get them often in the summer, there is no set temperature range for an excessive heat warning, with excessive heat mainly classified by recent temperatures. “110 may not necessarily be excessive heat but it could be something like 112, 113…if you only get a high of 113, you know, three or four or five percent of the time, certainly if it breaks a record, we set a record (on Friday) with 112, then that's that would be categorized as excessive heat,” Percha said.
Along with providing extreme weather warnings to the public, the NWS also provides local forecasts for the whole country, individualized by city. Using their site, Weather.gov, the public can find forecasts and weather conditions for their city specifically.
“We provide a digital grid forecast. So, when you go to (our site), you click on the location you're interested in, like Tempe, and it gives a forecast for Tempe. Or if you want to do Queen Creek, these are detailed enough that they can take into account things like Queen Creek is cooler at night, because it's outside the urban heat island. It will take an account of that and give the forecast for Queen Creek,” Percha said.
Providing these specific and individualized forecasts takes a lot of observing and reading data. The NWS has many tools to help them better forecast the weather from radars to weather balloons to spotters, who are members of the general public that watch weather conditions and report any unusual occurrences to the NWS office.
“In order to make a good, accurate weather forecast, you got to know what's going on in the first place. We have a network of observations, different kinds of observation platforms around that we use to ingest the data. Currently, for example, Sky Harbor is one of our official observation sites, it's also a major climate site too, it's been officially since 1896.”
Inside the NWS office, they have multiple televisions playing a live feed from Sky Harbor International Airport to help better understand the conditions there, which is another responsibility taken on by NWS meteorologists.
Similar to how Percha helped forecast the weather conditions for jets in the Air Force, he now works with air traffic controllers at six nearby airports to ensure planes have the proper conditions to take off and land.
“Aircraft are concerned about winds, and cloud heights, you know, they have to be able to see the field visually. Otherwise, they have to reduce the number of planes that arrive or depart an airport. They also have concerns about wind, if there are crosswinds, dust, rain, visibility will be important and so these forecasts are specific for aviation. So, we have six airports that we provide these terminal aviation forecasts (to),” Percha said.
As if there wasn’t enough going on from aviation forecasts to local forecasts to weather warnings, monsoon season is approaching which marks the busiest time of year for Percha and the NWS in Phoenix. Monsoon season comes every year in Phoenix, lasting from June 15 to Sept 30.
A monsoon is often associated with rain, but it is defined as a seasonal reversal in prevailing wind flow patterns.
“What happens is in early summer, late spring, we have this what we call subtropical high that starts to bring our hot weather. The high, what it does is it's like a tire pump, pushing air down. So, if you pump a tire, you pump the air, it compresses, it gets warmer…so it's the same thing here it’s creating this hot dome of air and it has a circulation around it,” Percha said.
The winds from the subtropical high originally come from the west and southwest, but by early summer all the Pacific storms have moved too far north, so the winds are no longer bringing moisture, resulting in the hot and dry summer weather.
“And then by early July…you can see the winds shift to the south and southeast, it starts to bring moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico… so that provides a lot of moisture that comes into (Phoenix) and as a result that moisture is what triggers our storms,” Percha said.
While many locals aren’t exactly accustomed to the rain, it is quite important to the environment in Phoenix. Not in terms of water storage, but the rain is vital to plant life in the Valley.
A lack of rain has been the cause of many big wildfires in the past Percha said, before adding that two years ago there was very little rain which in turn created an especially great fire hazard.
While beneficial to the environment, people must be vigilant during monsoon season. Percha said it’s important to regularly check the weather during this time as an approaching storm could easily cause flash floods or make the roadways unsafe.
“Even in the early part of the season, all it takes is one isolated storm to create a flash flood, even if there are no other storms out there,” Percha said.
Most people check the weather every day on their phones and probably don’t think twice about how the information got there. It’s unlikely anyone has gotten a severe weather alert and thought about who is behind the scenes sending it out. But, behind it all is Percha and his colleagues at the NWS working around the clock, researching, observing and gathering data to make sure everyone is prepared and informed to take on the elements.
“I think it's a source of great pride and great responsibility too,” Percha said of his job before adding, “Yeah, it makes you feel, I guess, like you can help somebody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.