Kiwanis of Carefree is extending a community-wide invitation to the 2023 Scholarship Awards Ceremony and Reception at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the Cactus Shadows Performing Arts Center.
The Kiwanis Scholarship Committee, led by Janet Busbee, will present approximately $500,000 in scholarships and merit awards to more than 40 local graduating seniors. The awards are based on the student’s contributions to the community as well as their grades.
The awards ceremony will be followed by a reception with refreshments hosted by the Kiwanis Hospitality Committee.
The Kiwanis Club of Carefree focuses on helping students recognize and develop their potential. Some of the ways it supports local youth are through post-secondary scholarships, summer art programs, special needs programs, youth service programs and more.
“Kiwanis of Carefree appreciates the support of the community with their donations, shopping and volunteering at the Marketplace,” said Joyce Jordan, president, Kiwanis Club of Carefree. “Come and join the Kiwanis club members on May 8 to see, support and celebrate these students and their accomplishments.”
The Cactus Shadows Performing Arts Center is located at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale, and everyone is invited to attend the free ceremony and show support for the graduates. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.
