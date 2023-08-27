Local restaurant Over Easy is currently raising money for Scottsdale-based #LovePup dog rescue through its “Battle of the Breakfast” challenge.
The breakfast joint has launched two new seasonal menu items inspired by local radio personality Johnjay Van Es and his wife, Blake, founders of the #LovePup dog rescue.
“We chose to partner with #LovePup because we admire the rescue’s commitment to ensuring that each and every dog is given the best possible outcome,” said Brian Terapy, COO of Over Easy. “As a dog-owner myself, I truly appreciate #LovePups’ thorough care and attention to each of the pups and their journeys throughout the adoption process.”
The new Over Easy menu challenge goes head-to-head to raise money for the #LovePup dog rescue and will be available through the end of September at all 11 Valley locations for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Battle of the Breakfast menu items at Over Easy include:
Johnjay’s Sweet Hash – Two over easy eggs on top of roasted sweet potatoes with charred onions, mushrooms, broccolini, shredded cheese and dill hollandaise sauce.
Blake’s Shortcake – Two house biscuits and fresh strawberry compote over top tangy whipped lemon ricotta with sweet vanilla custard glaze and chia seeds.
The challenge has $1 from every Johnjay’ Sweet Hash and Blake’s Shortcake sold being donated to the Van Es' #LovePup Foundation.
In 2014, the couple started the dog rescue and it has grown organically over the years.
“Our journey toward helping dogs began with one homeless Chihuahua that we fostered until we could find her a forever home,” Van Es said on the couple's #LovePup website, lovepupfoundation.org.
“At that time, we had three small boys and three dogs. Our whole family got so much joy out of matching the Chihuahua with the perfect forever family. So, we did it again. Before we knew it, we had dozens of rescue dogs in and out of our house, watching TV with us, sleeping in our beds and going on family adventures. We now have three teenagers, seven dogs of our own and #LovePup has rescued, placed, rehabilitated and reunited over 1,000 dogs.”
The duo said donations like the Over Easy breakfast challenge has helped them grow their dog rescue through the years.
“In 2021, our dream of opening a working shelter came true. We now have 14 kennels, two isolation kennels, an outdoor play area and an indoor play area,” they said. “Every dog that we take in becomes part of our #LovePup family until they are ready for their forever home. Each dog is vaccinated, microchipped and spay/neutered before placement.”
The couple pride themselves on finding the right home for each dog in their care.
“Because every dog comes with its unique backstory, we customize our process to ensure we find their perfect match,” Van Es said.
“It continues to bring us so much joy when we match our #LovePup family members with their new forever home. We are committed to helping homeless dogs and are working toward a future where dog shelters are no longer needed.”
Founded in 2008, Over Easy quickly became recognized as a top breakfast spot in Phoenix. Over Easy’s menu of made-from-scratch dishes, aesthetic décor and great customer service have led to features on the Food Network, in Bon Appétit Magazine as well as recognition as one of America’s best breakfast and brunch restaurants by Travel + Leisure.
For more information or to find a location nearby, visit eatatovereasy.com.
