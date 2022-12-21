Over 500 HopeKids and siblings will awake to a brighter Christmas morning thanks to several Valley businesses who partnered to provide a Christmas market event benefiting families who have a child with a life-threatening illness.
At the Dec. 17 event, parents struggling economically due to their child’s medical condition, were able to “shop” for complimentary toys for every child in their family.
Thousands of toys including dolls, Legos, barbies, bikes, electronics and gift cards filled the lobby of Wan Hai Lines, the sponsor and host of this event. Parents were able to choose up to four gifts per child as well as stockings stuffed with goodies.
HopeKids was incredibly blessed this year to be able to provide an abundance of toys which would not have been possible without the help of many valley businesses hosting toy drives and volunteering their time at the event. The organization offered sincere gratitude to Wan Hai Lines, CITY Sun Times, Marriott Hotels, Athleta, Scottsdale Christian Academy, RedRum Biker Club, Insperity, The Jones-Gordon School, L'entrata Wine, Life Community Church and HopeKids Arizona State Board.
“HopeKids is the best thing that has happened to us in our life,” said one of the families who attended the event. “Such amazing people that have so much compassion. Thank you for making life more enjoyable.”
HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-threatening medical condition. It surrounds these remarkable children and their families with the message that hope is a powerful medicine.
HopeKids Arizona serves over 1,500 families valley wide and plans upwards of 500 events every year that provide much needed hope and anticipation.
To learn more about HopeKids or to donate, visit hopekids.org.
