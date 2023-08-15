Launch Powered by Compass has opened a new, 3,000-square-foot luxury real estate office in north Scottsdale in an effort to showcase the business’s commitment to delivering premium services and expand its services to a broader base of Scottsdale residents.
Located at the intersection of E. Pinnacle Peak and N. Pima Road, in the iconic General Store, Launch’s new office strategically positions the company to serve the discerning clientele of DC Ranch, Pinnacle Peak, McDowell Mountain Ranch, Troon and neighboring communities of north Scottsdale.
“As one of the leading luxury brokerages in Arizona, having a presence in north Scottsdale was eminent,” said partner and real estate professional Julie Pelle. “This location is a landmark as it was the start of development in this area many years ago. Our space speaks to the culture and character of Launch powered by Compass.”
Sean Zimmerman, president of Launch Real Estate, expressed his enthusiasm for the north Scottsdale office, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering quality services to the area’s luxury homeowners.
“The north Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Arcadia neighborhoods share a unique synergy,” Zimmerman said. “By establishing a presence in north Scottsdale, we are better positioned to cater to the needs of our agents, homebuyers and sellers, ensuring they receive the highest level of quality service.”
Renowned for its track record in selling high-end properties, Launch Powered by Compass boasts a prestigious reputation in the Valley. The agency prides itself on a rigorous agent selection process, hiring well-qualified professionals who prioritize their clients’ best interests. With a team of over 300 dedicated agents, Launch|Compass has risen to become one of the leading real estate agencies in the country.
For more information about Launch Powered by Compass, including a list of homes and agents, visit azhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.