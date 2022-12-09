The Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year. The marketplace is a thrift shop operated by the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, with the money spent there going back into the community. The Kiwanis Club of Carefree is a part of Kiwanis International, a global network of clubs and members focused on improving the lives of children. Each club is tailored toward helping the children of its specific community.
The Kiwanis Marketplace is one of the Carefree club’s initiatives to help raise money to help local children. The marketplace takes in a wide array of items from clothes to household décor to collectible coins and more. Although it is celebrating its eighth anniversary, the seeds that grew into today’s marketplace were planted back in the 1980s.
Over 30 years ago the Kiwanis Club of Carefree decided to start selling household goods as a fundraiser, something like a big yard sale. From there it would grow bigger than anyone could’ve imagined. Annual sales grew year after year and eventually, the club needed a place to start storing donated goods.
Around 1990 a storage shed was built that many couldn’t imagine ever filling, but yet again, to their surprise, things kept growing exponentially and eventually further expansion was needed. In 1999 the club agreed to a deal with the Town of Carefree to build a building on town property with a 20-year lease. The building allowed the marketplace to flourish and gave them plenty of room to store donations and run sales from. But as the end of the lease approached, the town made it clear they wanted the building at the end of the club’s lease in 2019.
They began raising funds to build a new building, over $1.2 million to be exact, but in 2014 the club would shift course when the marketplace’s current building became available for the same price as they intended to spend on a new building.
They purchased the store in July of that year and moved over to the new location in just four days, just in time to open for business in August. Originally the building had two other businesses in it but once they moved out the Kiwanis Marketplace was able to expand into the rest of the building. Volunteer hours have increased by four times and sales have increased by three times since moving to the new building, according to the marketplace’s website.
“Since I started working here, we're just getting bigger as a store, we're getting more out there,” said Alex Perez, general manager of the Kiwanis Marketplace.
“We've seen a lot of new volunteers come in…we had to buy the lot next to us and kind of expand that out as more parking…and we're doing more donation pickups. So, we go out three times a week, three days a week and go out to people's homes and pick up the furniture that they want to donate and we've kind of expanded on that as well.”
As the marketplace grows and becomes more popular, its impact on the community grows too. The marketplace takes all the money that’s not used for operations and puts it toward helping kids in the community, a figure which is increasing every year, according to Perez. He said usually somewhere between 55% and 65% of the marketplace’s profits go towards helping local children, but this year it’s trending towards 70%.
The marketplace helps local children in a variety of ways, but a lot of the work they do is with the Cave Creek Unified School District. They’ve helped donate laptops to help with standardized testing. They also give out scholarships annually to local students.
“We do a lot with the Cave Creek Unified School District around here. Earlier this year, I was able to go to an award ceremony where the Kiwanis Club gave $350,000 in scholarships to around 30 students that are around the school district and around town. Seeing the local impact like that is fantastic,” Perez said.
A big reason for growth year after year is the hard work of the volunteers. The marketplace operates almost fully off the work of its volunteers, roughly 80% of whom are not Kiwanis members. From day one volunteers have driven the marketplace, allowing it to continue to thrive and benefit the community. Perez said many of the volunteers have been there longer than him and he loves hearing their stories about the old store and how much things have grown.
“Volunteers and the employees here have as much of a say (as me), so yeah, it's a big team effort and it started with the volunteers,” Perez said.
“So, I knew going into this that I wanted to be sensitive to that and really respect their values and opinions of the store because some of them are Kiwanis Club members as well that volunteer here and it’s very tied into the club and the volunteers. So, it's a lot of history with this place and I wanted to make sure that it's respected at all times and treated well.”
The Kiwanis Marketplace is located at 6535 E. Cave Creek Road. It’s open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can contact the store by phone at 480-488-8400.
