Family, friends, teachers, community leaders and Kiwanis club members gathered together to celebrate the achievements of 41 local high school seniors as they were awarded a total of $500,000 in scholarships by the Carefree Kiwanis Foundation at a May 8 ceremony.
The scholarships included 10 merit awards in subjects of arts and humanities, athletic, foreign language, math, science, key club and trade school; four four-year distinguished scholarships; one two-year community college scholarship and 25 four-year scholarships.
At the event, which took place at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, each scholarship recipient was called onto the stage to receive a certificate, graduation cord and a hearty round of applause.
“The students that we’re honoring tonight have demonstrated excellence in the classroom, in the community and in their character,” Janet Busbee, chair of the Kiwanis scholarship committee, said at the ceremony.
After the awards were handed out, guests gathered in the Fine Arts Center lobby, where flower decorations, a photo wall and refreshments were in store.
There were over 200 applications this year, all of which Busbee said were “off the charts,” making the selection difficult. Joyce Jordan, Kiwanis Club of Carefree president, echoed this.
“The scholarship committee diligently reviewed application after application, interviewed students and painstakingly came to the final decision of awardees,” Jordan said. “It has been expressed to me that the 2023 applicants’ reviews were among the best ever.”
In addition to recognizing the scholarship recipients, Jordan also thanked the scholarship committee and other Kiwanis members, as everything is done on a volunteer basis.
The Kiwanis Club of Carefree has over 22 committees, each devoted to supporting the community in various ways. Jordan said the committees are comprised of “genuinely kind and diligent volunteers who work hard to generate funding for programs.”
“Last year alone, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree funded these programs in our community in excess of $1.2 million,” Jordan said.
“Most of what we do is made possible because of the dedicated employees and our dedicated volunteers at the Kiwanis Marketplace. Thank you. And, of course, none of this would be possible without the support of our community members. … If not for each and every one of you, we would not be here tonight.”
According to Busbee, the Kiwanis Carefree Scholarship program was created in 1986, and awarded one $500 scholarship that year. Now, 37 years later, the club awarded half a million dollars.
For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, visit kiwaniscarefree.org.
