Foothills Caring Corps (FCC) is pleased to announce Kendrick Wealth Management as the presenting sponsor of the 11th Annual Golf Classic at Mirabel Golf Club Monday, Dec. 5.
"We're honored to be the presenting sponsor of the Annual FCC Golf Classic again this year," said Noah Kendrick, "A consistent focus on giving back has shaped our culture as a firm over the years through the shared values of our clients and us. Our support is both a recognition of the essential community services provided by organizations like Foothills Caring Corps as well as continued commitment to placing our clients and our community ahead of ourselves."
Kendrick Wealth Management provides guidance and strategies designed to allow clients to achieve and maintain financial independence through the following services: financial planning, investment management, tax strategies, estate planning, risk management, alternative investments and charitable giving. To learn more, visit kendrickwm.com.
FCC is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides aging and disability support services. For more than 20 years, FCC has been promoting independence and enhancing the quality of life for older adults and persons with disabling conditions residing throughout the Carefree, Cave Creek, North Scottsdale and North Phoenix communities.
FCC staff and volunteers diligently work to provide programs and services that will improve lives by addressing socialization, health, wellness and mobility to promote older adults' physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. To learn more about FCC, visit foothillscaringcorps.com.
