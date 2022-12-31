Humans might enjoy the big boom and flash of fireworks to usher in a new year, but our pets are riddled with anxiety. An estimated 10 million pets run away each year with the second biggest day of pet disappearances happening on New Year's Eve.
The Arizona Animal Welfare League, the state's oldest and longest no-kill shelter, offers the following tips to pet owners:
- Microchip your pet
- Keep them secure
- Update pet IDs
- Minimize noise
- Settle in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.