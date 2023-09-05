Jubilate Conservatory of Music has added cellist Arabella Schwerin to its faculty, just in time for the start of fall semester classes in Cave Creek on Saturday, Sept. 9.
“We are very excited to bring Bella onboard as she has a love of teaching cello to children of all ages. She is a great fit for our growing music program,” said Sonja Prychitko, headmaster.
Schwerin is a professional cellist who has held positions in many symphonies in Florida including Sinfonia Gulf Coast, Tallahassee Symphony, Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, North Florida Symphony Orchestra and Panama City Symphony Orchestra.
She has also been featured in several chamber ensembles, new music ensembles, Florida State University ensembles and solo recitals which have taken her all over the US, Dominican Republic and Europe in performance.
She is an accomplished teacher with students ranging in age from 5 to 60 years old, and has experience teaching students with special needs.
“Her goal as a private instructor is to encourage the discovery of each student’s unique success and help to develop the necessary fundamentals to reach their goals,” Schwerin’s bio says on the Jubilate Conservatory of Music website.
“In a first lesson, she prioritizes physical awareness and understanding on the instrument, and the ability to produce a good sound. Technical ability is important, however, Arabella believes it is crucial to help the student discover a healthy love for music and the instrument above all.”
Schwerin will teach beginning cello class Mondays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at the Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek. She will work with cello students at the tuition-free Saturday Orchestra Class, which takes place from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays at the library. Private lessons are also available through Jubilate Conservatory of Music.
The fall 2023 semester at Jubilate Conservatory of Music goes through Saturday, Dec. 16. Classes include beginning cello, beginning violin, intermediate string ensemble, advanced string ensemble, beginning voice and choir, a cappella choir and voice, Jubilate violin orchestra, children’s singing and Music from the Heart, as well as private lessons.
For more information, visit jubilateconservatoryofmusic.org or contact Laya Field at 480-993-6147.
