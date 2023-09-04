Carefree is comprised of roughly 3,680 people, and town staff is inviting each and every one of them to have their voices heard, share their ideas and ask questions at “Community Conversations: Connecting with Carefree” as well as Road Safety workshops.
Anyone who has been to a town council meeting or public forum has probably heard the words “transparency” and “truth” echoed among comments from concerned residents. This has been especially true in Carefree lately, as the town has recently navigated or is currently navigating major decisions like fire services, property tax, revitalizing the town center and updating the general plan.
In an effort to bridge the gap between town staff and citizens, and to actively involve residents, Carefree is stepping up its community engagement efforts.
“We have a lot going on and we’ve looked a lot at how we can deal with all these issues in a more comprehensive manner so that we’re not hitting the public 20 different times talking about crosswalks, talk to them about the town center, talk to them about this other thing,” said Steve Prokopek, Town of Carefree economic development director. “We wanted to get a larger conversation going.”
“Community Conversations: Connecting with Carefree” initiative
These informal gatherings will take place on the second Friday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at various locations across the town.
“We believe that strong communities are built on open dialogue and understanding between residents and their local representatives,” said Mayor John Crane.
“‘Community Conversations: Connecting with Carefree’ creates a relaxed, informal setting which will permit residents to candidly express themselves, offer feedback and actively participate in shaping the future of our community.”
The first “Community Conversations” session will be Friday, Sept. 8, at the Visitor’s Center, during the Farmers Market. Residents can engage with the mayor, town council members and town staff to discuss concerns, ask questions and gain insights into town developments.
To stay informed about the “Community Conversations” locations, residents can follow updates on the town's Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information, visit carefree.org/community-engagement.
Workshops to shape future roadways
Carefree residents are also invited to participate in two community workshops regarding the proposed Municipal Traffic Calming policy from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and Sept. 28.
The policy aims to address concerns related to traffic volumes, excessive speeds and overall road safety, reflecting the town's commitment to prioritizing its residents' well-being.
“We believe that the best solutions are born when community members come together, share their insights and work collaboratively,” Crane said. “These workshops will provide a platform for our residents to express their opinions, ideas and experiences, which are invaluable in creating a comprehensive plan that truly reflects the needs and preferences of our community.”
Prokopek said most people seem to agree that traffic should slow down, but there are different opinions on the best way to do that. The hope for these workshops is that people can come to an agreement on how to make the roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-morists in a way that doesn’t create excess traffic.
“I encourage residents and businesses to get involved so we can ensure the long-term sustainability of the community while enhancing the Carefree lifestyle,” Prokopek added.
Taking place at the Carefree Town Council Chambers, located at 33 Easy St., the workshops provide a platform for residents to voice their opinions and contribute to a comprehensive plan aligned with the community's needs.
Perhaps the ‘better way forward’ for Carefree is to distance itself from Cave Creek. Too many have no idea that there are two separate entities existing side by side. The bottom fishing, Cave Creek with its obnoxious Cowboy and Biker Bars, numerous problematic Thrift Shops, and soon a Faith & Fantasy Romance Venue- cannot make that up- look it going up on Schoolhouse & Cave Creek Rd. Carefree is, and should continue to represent the more sophisticated, nuanced entity, one hosting Adults, not Hogs on Hogs.
