The International School of Arizona, a private, nonprofit school located in North Scottsdale was recently voted by Scottsdale residents as one of the Best Private Schools in Arizona in 2022.
Its mission is “opening doors to success in a constantly changing world,” and the school does exactly that with its evolving, adaptive and culturally inclusive curriculum.
Founded 24 years ago in Arizona, the International School of Arizona offers French and Spanish language immersion programs that begin at 18 months of age and continue through grade eight.
There are three different school levels for prospective students, including Early Childhood (Pre K 1 through Pre K 4), Lower School (Kindergarten through grade 5) and Middle School (grades 6 through 8). Each one offers the two immersion language tracks in French and Spanish.
The International School of Arizona is a small boutique school with just 318 students, so students get personalized attention with class sizes up to 12.
In addition to the small class sizes, each class is taught by native speakers from countries such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia and France. Further, the International School of Arizona is accredited by the French Ministry of Education, the Cervantes Institute by the Spanish Government and US Accreditation through Cognia, the world’s largest education community representing 30,000 schools.
The International School of Arizona community is made up of diverse yet like-minded, multicultural parents who demand high academic standards and understand that the great gift of language leads to academic excellence.
“We believe global understanding starts here. We encourage and develop global citizens to have the drive capacity and skills to positively impact the world,” the school’s vision statement reads.
To find out more about this unique educational experience for students or plan a visit to the campus, contact Francis Hewitt, director of admissions and marketing at fhewitt@isaz.org or call 480-874-2326. Additional information can be found at isaz.org.
