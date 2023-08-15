Many have called music a “universal language,” which is why Scottsdale’s International School of Arizona (ISA) has teamed up with the Arizona School of Music to enhance its dual immersion curriculum program by adding in this important element.
“Students enrolled in ISA'S kindergarten through eighth grade will now have the opportunity to take private music lessons during the school day on ISA’s campus for an extra fee,” said Francis Marie Hewitt, ISA director of admissions and marketing. “Families can now avoid the hassle of running around after school taking their children to lessons.”
The Arizona School of Music, also known as Kirk’s Studio for the Performing Arts, has been a strong presence within the Scottsdale/Phoenix arts community for 20 years. It is well known for its quality, experienced instructors and superb lessons taught privately and in small groups.
ISA, a private, nonprofit school located in north Scottsdale, was recently voted by the Scottsdale community as one of the Best Private Schools in Arizona in 2022. Its mission is to open the doors to success in a constantly changing world.
Founded 24 years ago in Arizona, with a culturally inclusive curriculum, the International School of Arizona offers French and Spanish language immersion programs that begin at 18 months of age and continue through eighth grade.
This small school setting of 318 students offers three different school levels for prospective students: Early Childhood (PK1 to PK4), the Lower School (Kindergarten to fifth grade) and Middle School (sixth to eighth grade). Each classroom offers small class sizes taught by native speakers from countries such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia and France.
In addition, the International School of Arizona is accredited by the French Ministry of Education, the Cervantes Institute by the Spanish Government and US Accreditation through Cognia, the world’s largest education community representing 30,000 schools.
Anyone interested in enrolling a student at ISA and taking advantage of the on campus music lessons can contact Francis Hewitt, director of admissions and marketing, at admissions@isaz.org or by calling 480-874-2326 or visit ISA at isaz.org. To learn more about the Arizona School of Music, visit kirksstudio.com/classes.
