Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the rare and historical listing of a nearly $30 million ranch that promises to redefine luxury living amidst the natural splendor of Patagonia.
Listed by Gary Brasher, associate broker of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, the Rail X Ranch is an awe-inspiring property spanning approximately 1,700 acres and featuring two barns, a casita, three apartments, three standalone homes, plus its own private lake.
The multilevel estate is set within the picturesque landscapes of Patagonia and will captivate buyers with its remarkable features, rich history and extraordinary possibilities.
Located at 2671 AZ-82 in Patagonia, Rail X Ranch features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half bathrooms and stands as a testament to timeless elegance and sophistication.
With a listing price of $29,950,000, the ranch, according the Multiple Listing Service, is now the highest priced residential property in the last 30 years in southern Arizona. The prestigious property presents an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking an unmatched lifestyle set upon 1,739 acres of rolling grasslands and mesquite in southern Arizona.
Inside, the estate is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. The main house and the casita, constructed in 1937, offers 11,398 square feet of living space and is a stunning blend of classic and contemporary elements. The main living space boasts vaulted ceilings and a grand fireplace, exuding an air of elegance while maintaining an intimate atmosphere.
The meticulously hand-painted white beams and unique black and white staircase add a touch of opulence. While the black and white checkered floors lead into a floor-to-ceiling library adorned with intricate details serving as a focal point of the estate.
Rail X Ranch boasts an illustrious heritage, having once been owned by the esteemed Kolbe family, known for their significant contributions to the region, with over 23 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Congress. The property's legacy is deeply rooted in the land, with its origins dating back to the late 1800s.
Several of the rooms serve as an art lover's dream, adorned with meticulous details and custom finishes. The kitchen's built-in breakfast nook is perfect for savoring morning moments, while a custom wood bar invites camaraderie and relaxation. All the living quarters total 17,956 square feet and that includes a total of 15 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and four half bathrooms.
“Every once in a great while a part of Arizona's history comes available on the market. A signature property that is unique and breathtaking in its beauty and as diverse as the Arizona landscape. The Rail X Ranch is such a property,” Brasher said.
Among the distinctive features that set Rail X Ranch apart is its private lake, stunning pool, multiple barns and the rare presence of an artesian well, which flows without mechanical intervention. The property retains all its mineral rights— a rarity in southern Arizona.
Adjoined to the Coronado National Forest, the ranch offers an abundance of outdoor activities from horseback riding to hiking and bird watching, all within the confines of this exceptional property. Area experts have identified more than 200 species of birds in nearby Patagonia.
For more information or to set up a private tour of the estate and its grounds, contact Brasher at gary.brasher@russlyon.com.
