Gov. Doug Ducey released the following statement in recognition of Independence Day:
“On this day, 246 years ago, our forefathers changed the course of human history. They declared a new nation founded in the belief that all men were created equal, with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We honor their bold vision today as proud citizens of the United States of America.
“Independence Day is a poignant reminder of our nation’s timeless core values: democracy, liberty and freedom. It is the day we reaffirm our commitment to those values and celebrate the revolutionary ideas that remain as inspirational today as they were two and a half centuries ago.
“As we honor our nation’s independence today, please join me in recognizing Arizonans who protect our lives and livelihoods: our service members, law enforcement and first responders – thank you. Arizona is deeply proud of those who defend and protect us every day.
“Wishing every Arizonan a happy and safe Fourth of July. And God Bless America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.