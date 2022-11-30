Brian Greig, owner of Image360 in Scottsdale, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle and Sales Excellence awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network.
Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Single-Unit Sales Excellence award is given annually to the top 15 businesses with the highest sales volume for a single center in Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers. Similarly, the Sales Pinnacle award recognizes centers with outstanding sales performance.
“The core value we were founded upon is putting our customers first, and this achievement personifies this and demonstrates a level of service that distinguishes our Image360 Center from other signage and graphics solutions providers,” Greig said. “Our team continues to serve local businesses and organizations during prosperous times as well as times of economic challenges – a testament to what a true visual communications partner does.”
Image360, located at 8230 E. Raintree Drive, provides high-quality, custom signage and graphic solutions to regional and national businesses and organizations. From the simplest signage projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact of illuminated building signs, monument signs, ADA signage, wayfinding solutions, wall and floor graphics and all other visual communication products.
Independently owned and operated, Image360 is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking more than 650 locations in North America.
For more information, contact the award-winning Image360 in Scottsdale at 480-368-7446 or visit the company’s website at image360scottsdale.com.
