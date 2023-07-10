Nestled within the picturesque canyons of Carefree, the home at 7102 E. Stagecoach Pass Road has captivated buyers and enthusiasts alike with its architectural creativity, natural beauty and historical significance.
Agent Preston Westmoreland of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty has listed this four bed, three bath architectural masterpiece, known as the “Slingman Home,” for $4.5 million.
Designed by Gerry Jones, the esteemed “Dean of Rock Engineering” and former Taliesin instructor of extreme terrain architecture for 17 years, the property spans across 2.12 acres of Arizona canyons.
It is situated within the prestigious “Golden Triangle” neighborhood, alongside the homes of Carefree founders K.T. Palmer and Tom Darlington, who seized the most remarkable home sites during the town's inception.
What sets this property apart is its connection to the world of cinema. The Slingman Home was a favored rental choice of the legendary film icon Orson Welles, while renowned director John Huston commenced filming the sequel to “Citizen Kane” within its walls.
This cinematic history reached new heights as the sequel became the longest-running film in production, spanning a remarkable 48 years. Netflix ultimately completed the film and documented its entire history in the documentary, “They'll Love Me When I'm Dead,” which extensively showcases Carefree and the Slingman House.
Aside from its cinematic legacy, the property's idiosyncratic nature adds to its allure. Orson Welles was famously evicted due to a no filming clause in the lease agreement, leaving behind his Size 68 boxer shorts. The Slingman family playfully hoisted them up the flagpole, raising a toast to the amusing incident.
“This home is easily one of the most unique that I've ever represented, and I am incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to find its new owner,” said Westmoreland, who happens to be a resident of Carefree himself. “It's not every day that you get to work with a property that represents both the unique Arizona landscape and a slice of film history.”
Beyond its cinematic past, the Slingman Home boasts full privacy due to its canyon location, accessible only by a bridge. It also features what is perhaps the most secluded outdoor pool in the world, nestled amidst rocky cliffs that offer multiple serene sitting areas. The property's rocky exterior contrasts beautifully with the comfortable and cozy interior.
With multiple ovens, granite countertops and a breakfast room, the home provides an ideal space for enjoyable culinary experiences. A covered patio, balcony and casita ensure that the property offers an inviting atmosphere for relaxation and entertaining friends and family.
To top it all off, the breathtaking mountain views further elevate the allure of this residence.
Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty has long been a trusted broker connecting discerning buyers with sellers of luxury homes. The Slingman Home stands out even within this esteemed collection, blending architectural creativity, natural beauty and historical significance.
For more information about the Slingman Home and to explore the opportunity to own this extraordinary piece of architectural brilliance intertwined with film history, contact Westmoreland at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
