The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers who use Interstate 17 in north Phoenix to plan for the following restrictions as crews perform electrical work as part of the I-17 Van Buren to Anthem Way: Intelligent Transportation System Infrastructure Installation project:
- The northbound I-17 frontage road will be narrowed to one lane south of Pinnacle Peak Road from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
- The east-and westbound connecting ramps from Loop 101 to northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.
- The northbound I-17 frontage road at Rose Garden will be narrowed to one lane overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 6.
- The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Pioneer Road will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 to 5 a.m Thursday, July 7.
- The northbound I-17 frontage road will be narrowed to one lane north of Deer Valley Road from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the maintenance work is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com.
