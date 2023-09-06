Hunkapi programs, a Scottsdale-based equine therapy farm, is in dire need of donations after Hope, one of the farm’s most treasured horses, receives emergency medical care.
“After 3.5 weeks in the mountains, [Hope] came down this morning and was found down this evening,” the farm shared on social media Tuesday night.
“She has a back up of liquid in her stomach, suggesting decreased movement or constriction in her intestines. She is stoic and the fight we saw in her when we rescued her is still inside of her. She’s brought hope, healing, legs and movement to thousands of people — young and old — since her rescue almost five years ago.”
The animals work tirelessly throughout the year, supporting first responders and their children, ALS groups, children in crisis centers and group homes and much more.
Hope was taken to Southwest Equine where a dedicated care team has been giving her fluids and monitoring her pain throughout the night.
“So far, Hope’s medical bills are at $4,500, and every contribution makes a significant difference in ensuring the well-being of the animals,” said Terra Schaad, founder of Hunkapi Programs. “Together, we can provide them with the comfort they deserve.”
The fight is still in Hope, but in order to give her and the other animals a fighting chance, the farm needs help from the community to raise money for medical bills and hay in order to sustain the herd.
To contribute to Hope’s cause, click here or, to see other ways to help, visit hunkapi.org and click “Ways to Give.”
Hunkapi Farms is home to around 35 retired and rescued horses, two donkeys, two Holstein cows, two potbelly pigs, a flock of chickens and a pack of rescued farm dogs that are integrated into a wide variety of therapeutic services. Hunkapi provides equine assisted psychotherapy, therapeutic riding and equine assisted life skills. Each week, Hunkapi serves between 250-300 clients and provides opportunities for 75-100 volunteers.
The name “Hunkpai” is taken from a Native American word that means “I am related to everyone” and expresses the deep sense of connection between horse and human.
For more information, visit hunkapi.org or contact the farm at 480-393-0870 or love@hunkapi.org.
