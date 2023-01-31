The winning NFL rookie year of Queen Creek's own Brock Purdy came to a disappointing end yesterday after the San Francisco 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.
During the 49ers' first drive of the game, quarterback Purdy was injured and was out most of the game. San Francisco was facing a second-and-6 from just over midfield when Eagles edge rusher Haason Redick pressured Purdy and hit him hard on the elbow of his throwing arm.
A dedicated football star in high school, Purdy played for the Perry High School Pumas in Gilbert. His former coaches and others in the Puma football family gathered at The Brass Tap in Gilbert Sunday to cheer him on, win or lose, they're all still proud of him.
Purdy grew up playing in the San Tan Youth Football League (STYFL) and all week members were feeling proud, cheering him on to the Super Bowl, which would have been extra special since it's going to be in the Valley of the Sun this year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
"Congrats to former STYFL player Brock Purdy and the 49ers on making it to the NFC championship game," they posted on social media last weekend. Adding, "He just keeps on winning!"
Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown also took to social media last week posting, "You have made all of Queen Creek and Arizona proud."
Brown, like everyone enjoying the Purdy ride, added: "Brock Purdy has a history of beating teams called 'Eagles,'" referencing a photo showing "here he is a while back in PeeWee football doing just that. He'll be facing off against Eagles for the NFC title and it'll likely prove to be his toughest challenge yet. Brock Purdy is making Queen Creek proud!"
After high school, Purdy ended up at Iowa State and had a record-breaking career for the Cyclones. It started when he was given a chance there when the starting quarterback went down with an injury and the backup was ineffective. He never relinquished the starting nod again.
Drafted last in the 2022 draft, No. 262 overall, Purdy made the 49ers roster, and then when two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart went down over the course of the season, Purdy has gone undefeated until yesterday.
Purdy sure gave his hometown fans an exciting run these past few weeks and after Sunday's injury and loss he even said in a postgame interview, "I've always had confidence and belief in myself that I could play at this level."
