In recognition of the positive impact it has had on the community, the Holland Community Center was presented the Spirit of Scottsdale award by Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega at a celebration on March 21.
The Spirit of Scottsdale award recognizes one organization each year that helps strengthen and build Scottsdale's community through their commitment to and involvement in neighborhoods.
“A lot of people earned this award,” said Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of The Holland Community Center. “Our donors, our staff, all the volunteers and our community of supporters all deserve recognition for making this happen.”
Scottsdale’s Neighborhood Advisory Commission selected The Holland Community Center from a list of 36 nominees based on their active years strengthening neighborhood identity, how they address the dynamic needs of a neighborhood and their unique contributions of time, effort, skills and financial resources to a neighborhood.
"I think when you win an award like this, it sets a standard that benefits everyone,” Rosvall said. “We have a benchmark now that we will always strive to meet and exceed. And it's a good reminder of the impact we do have on the community, and the responsibility that's involved."
For 14 years, The Holland Community Center, a 501(c)(3) organization — and the only community Community Center north of the 101 freeway — has been supporting nearby neighborhoods by partnering with local and national speakers, artists, clinicians and community organizations to provide a variety of enrichment opportunities like community theater, Sonoran Desert conservation education, lifelong learning classes and community leadership development.
“The center’s programming and community outreach efforts have made tremendous gains in a relatively short time frame,” said Frank Tyrol, president of the Holland Community Center’s board of directors. “The Holland Community Center will continue to improve programs and be a focal point of our Foothills and North Scottsdale community.”
Rosvall came aboard as the new executive director for the Holland Community Center in 2019. Managing that transition — and then the anomaly of Covid right after that — was challenging. There was a significant loss of activity and income; but, under Rosvall’s leadership, the Community Center quickly rebounded with classes and events that revived the community, and continues to be a haven for other nonprofit organizations and local businesses to gather for their meetings and events.
It’s not uncommon now for the center to have 1,000 people walk through the doors on their busiest days.
“We’re so proud of Jennifer Rosvall and all she’s accomplished as the executive director in just four short years,” said Dolores Thain, community resident and longtime supporter of the Holland Community Center.
The Holland Community Center is located at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale and serves the communities of North Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Carefree. Their mission is to drive community enrichment through arts, education and community service programs for all generations.
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Holland Community Center receives 100% of funding through donors; they do not receive any support from government entities. For more information, visit hollandcenter.org.
